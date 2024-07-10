Duke Energy utility crews in Florida respond to Texas in wake of Hurricane Beryl

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Central Florida utility crews are headed to Texas to help restore the power after the damage from Hurricane Beryl.

130 Duke Energy employees left from Clearwater on Tuesday morning.

The workers are from all over the state, including Winter Garden, Orlando, and Clermont.

According to a report, nearly 2 million people are still without power in Texas after Beryl made landfall on Monday.

It’s unclear how long the Duke Energy crews will be gone.

