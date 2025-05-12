The Beak and Barrel will come to Adventureland at Magic Kingdom late 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Beak and Barrel, a pirate-themed bar nestled in the enchanting Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World, has announced its opening dates.

The new dining spot will be opening up in Adventureland by late 2025. You won’t want to miss the chance to drop anchor and raise a toast at this charming pirate tavern, where you’ll find delightful drinks and tasty snacks that everyone can enjoy, regardless of age.

The Beak and Barrel The Pirate-themed bar will be coming to Adventureland in late 2025. (Walt Disney World Orlando/Walt Disney World Orlando)

The Beak and Barrel will serve flavorful American-style dishes and refreshing cocktails, perfectly crafted for our seasoned swashbucklers.

Please note that dining meal plans cannot be accepted at this location, so we recommend making reservations to ensure you have a wonderful experience.

On June 12, 2025, individuals lodging at a Disney Resort hotel will have the opportunity to secure a reservation for dining at this establishment during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which is available on select evenings from August 15 to October 31, 2025.

All other Guests can book reservations starting June 16, 2025.

As you enjoy your snacks and drinks, you will be captivated by the Tortuga world with sing-alongs, storytelling, and delightful surprises.

