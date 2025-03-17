Dump truck driver crashes into I-75 overpass in Sumter County, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash involving a dump truck on I-75 in Sumter County.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on northbound I-71 near mile marker 333.5.

Investigators said the dump truck appeared to have left the raised position by the driver, which caused it to crash into the CR-475 overpass.

The crash was so violent that it sheared the dump truck’s bed completely off, leaving it wedged between the highway and the overpass.

Crews worked to clear the wreckage, and engineers with the Florida Department of Transportation cleared the overpass for traffic to resume.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

