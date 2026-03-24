Dump truck slams into I-95 overpass in Florida

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A dump truck crash on I-95 Monday night caused major traffic delays.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on southbound I-95 in Martin County.

Martin County Fire Rescue said the dump truck struck the Citrus Boulevard overpass, and the front of the truck became airborne with the rear wedged underneath.

All southbound lanes of I-95 and both directions of Citrus Boulevard were shut down.

Officials said a civil engineer was called to inspect the structural integrity of the bridge.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

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