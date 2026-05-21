Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day returns May 27 with donation to support children and families

ORLANDO, Fla. — Coffee lovers can support a good cause later this month as Dunkin’ brings back its annual Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day on Wednesday, May 27.

For one day only, the company will donate $1 from every iced coffee and cold brew sold at participating locations nationwide to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. The foundation supports children and families facing hunger or illness through programs and community partnerships across the country.

Now in its fifth year, the event motivates customers to transform their daily coffee run into a chance to give back. The funds collected support pediatric health and hunger relief organizations, as well as programs like Dogs for Joy, Dunkin’ Prom, Dunkin’ Connecting Joy, and Dunkin’ Joyful Space.

“What starts as part of your daily routine can quickly become something meaningful on Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day,” said Victor Carvalho. “When you stop in for your coffee, you’re helping us turn everyday moments into joyful opportunities to uplift children and families in the communities we serve.”

Dunkin’ reports that last year’s Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day raised over $2 million to fund the foundation’s initiatives and regional grants across the country.

The annual fundraiser comes just after Memorial Day weekend, often considered the unofficial start of summer and one of the busiest seasons for iced coffee fans.

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