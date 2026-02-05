Early Learning of Orange County Coalition Diaper Drive

Orlando, Fla — The Early Learning Coalition of Orange County (ELCOC) is now collecting diapers for Orange County families. This year’s goal is 40,000 diapers. All donated diapers will be delivered to the Central Florida Diaper Bank.

The 2026 Diaper Drive kicks off Monday, January 12, 2026, with eight weeks of online giving and collection efforts culminating in our in-person community drop-off celebration on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

How You Can Help:

With your support, we can meet-and surpass-our 2026 goal to collect 40,000 diapers!

Here are two simple ways to get involved:

1. Donate Diapers via Amazon. Visit our Amazon Wish List and have diapers shipped directly to the ELCOC offices. A box of diapers can cost as little as $10-and every contribution counts!

2. Diaper Drive-Thru Event: Saturday, March 7, 2026. Community members are invited to buy boxes of diapers and bring them to our in-person community drop-off celebration on Saturday, March 7. Stay tuned for location details!

Every baby deserves the comfort of a clean diaper, and no parent should have to worry about going without. Diapers are not optional-they’re essential for a baby’s health, comfort, and development, yet thousands of families in Central Florida struggle to afford them. Programs such as WIC help families meet their food and nutrition needs, but they don’t cover essentials like diapers.