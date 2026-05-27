Earlybirds Club brings inclusive dance party to Orlando’s The Beacham

ORLANDO, Fla. — A dance party designed for people who want to go out without staying out all night is coming to Orlando.

Earlybirds Club will bring its early-evening dance party to The Beacham on Friday, June 5.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 46 N. Orange Ave. in downtown Orlando.

Organizers describe Earlybirds Club as “a dance party for ladies who have things to do in the morning.” The event is designed as an inclusive space for women, trans and non-binary communities to dance, connect and enjoy nightlife without the late-night schedule.

Guests can expect music from the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s, including pop, hip-hop, R&B, new wave and house favorites.

Organizers said the event is meant to offer a safer, more welcoming alternative to traditional nightlife, while still giving attendees a high-energy dance floor experience.

Earlybirds Club has drawn national attention from outlets including The New York Times, NPR and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The Orlando event will also support a local cause. Organizers said 10% of proceeds will benefit GO-NOW, an organization focused on equal rights for women and girls.

Tickets are $30, plus fees and taxes.

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