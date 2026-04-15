Earth Day fundraiser, Coffee With a Cop event planned in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. — A community event in Clermont next week will combine coffee, conversation and an Earth Day fundraiser supporting programs for people with disabilities.

Central Florida Dreamplex said its Coffee With a Cop & Earth Day Plant Kit Sale is scheduled for April 22 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Friendly Grounds Community Café inside The Friendship Place.

The event will give residents a chance to meet and talk with officers from the Clermont Police Department while also browsing plant kits assembled by program participants.

Each Earth Day kit includes a painted flower pot, seeds and seed pellets. Organizers say proceeds will help fund Dreamplex programs serving children and adults with disabilities across Central Florida.

The café also serves as a vocational training site, where participants gain hands-on workplace experience in customer service and food operations.

Organizers say the event is designed to make it easy for people to stop in, have coffee and support a local cause tied to Earth Day.

The event is free to attend, and coffee and plant kits will be available while supplies last.

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