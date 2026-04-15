Haines City names Loyd Stewart as interim city manager

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City commissioners appointed Loyd Stewart as interim city manager following a unanimous vote during a special meeting.

Stewart, who has served as deputy city manager since 2022, takes over immediately while current city manager James Elensky remains in place through May 1 to help with the leadership transition.

City officials said the overlap is intended to maintain continuity while the commission begins a search for a permanent city manager.

Stewart has overseen multiple areas of city operations during his time as deputy city manager, including budgeting, planning and coordination with department leaders.

Loyd Stewart Headshot

Before joining city administration, Stewart served in public safety roles, including deputy police chief and interim police chief in Haines City. He also spent part of his career with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, where he retired as a major.

He holds a master’s degree in public administration and has completed multiple executive leadership programs tied to local government and law enforcement management.

City leaders said Stewart will manage day-to-day operations while the search for a permanent replacement moves forward.

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