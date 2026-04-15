Downtown Ocoee to host Cinco de Mayo celebration

OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee will kick off Cinco de Mayo celebrations early with a downtown block party planned for May 1.

City officials said the event will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. along McKey Street in downtown Ocoee and will be open to the public.

The evening will include food trucks, activities and music from a live DJ as part of a community gathering centered around the holiday.

Businesses along McKey Street are also expected to stay open during the event, giving visitors a chance to walk through the downtown district while festivities are underway.

Cinco de mayo Ocoee

The city’s Parks and Leisure Services Department is organizing the block party as part of its regular community events calendar.

Organizers say the event is intended to create a casual evening where residents can gather, eat and spend time downtown ahead of the May 5 holiday.

Downtown Ocoee has increasingly been used for smaller city-led events designed to bring attention to local businesses and public gathering spaces.

Admission is free.

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