Eatonville residents want speed zone cameras for road safety

EATONVILLE, Fla. — Eatonville residents are pleading for speed zone cameras to help keep children safe.

Residents say there is too much speeding in the area, making it unsafe for children.

At Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting, several people made their cases for cameras to be installed.

Some other residents showed up with counterpoints to speed cameras, including statistics stating that those types of technology increase rear end crashes.

