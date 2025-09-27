Edgewater Fire-Rescue swiftly contains early morning blaze, saving nearby home

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Early this morning, Edgewater Fire/Rescue crews responded to a fire in an exterior building near a residence, successfully containing the fire before it could spread to the nearby home.

The quick response from the firefighters ensured that the fire was contained, preventing any damage to the residence itself.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

