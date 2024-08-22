Edgewater police wrangle renegade alligator

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Some Edgewater police officers have added “alligator wrangler” to their resume.
Police released a photo on social media of them with the renegade reptile.
Officers were called to help capture the 6-foot gator after it was spotted on someone’s porch.
The gator was then turned over to a licensed trapper.
