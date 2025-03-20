Edward James to face execution Thursday for murders of Casselberry girl and her grandmother

RAIFORD, Fla. — A Seminole County murderer is expected to be executed on Thursday.

Edward James killed a woman and her 8-year-old granddaughter back in 1993.

His attorneys have appealed the execution.

However, lower courts rejected those appeals.

It’s now in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court.

James is scheduled to receive a lethal injection around 6 p.m. at the Union Correctional Institution near Raiford.

