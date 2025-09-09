Edward Jones donates $85K to support Florida food banks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Edward Jones has donated $85,000 to the Feeding Florida network, providing support to food banks across the state on Hunger Action Day.

The donation was presented by David Rosendahl, a market leader for Edward Jones in Florida. It aims to address both immediate and long-term needs for families facing hunger.

The funds will help food banks like Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, which is part of the Feeding Florida network, to continue its efforts in providing meals to those in need.

“We have segments of the population that maybe need some extra help learning about our financial literacy programs and others that need help with normal household day-to-day month-to-month needs like through programs like these,” said Rosendahl.

Dan Samuels, Director of Philanthropy at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, emphasized the importance of the donation, stating, “This money is more than just a check to pay for food. It’s something that’s gonna create sustainability and the ability to serve even more of our neighbors facing hunger.”

Last year, Second Harvest provided over 87 million meals. Leaders still say there is work to be done.

