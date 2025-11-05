Elderly SNAP recipients feeling the pinch in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The elderly in the Central Florida community are feeling the pinch during the pause in SNAP benefits. An emergency food drive was held in Seminole County on Wednesday for those affected

“Food has gotten quite expensive, especially for us seniors, retired, handicapped people,” Allan Marcell, a senior SNAP recipient, said.

He is one of the more than 13,000 elderly Central Floridians who is dealing with a pause in his SNAP benefits.

After losing his wife just over a year ago, he said all of the bills have fallen into his lap and into his wallet.

“Right now, I’m living alone,” Marcell said. “I buy as very little as I can buy. All my other expenses, I live in a house by myself.”

Along with Marcell, Denise Rolon and her husband also drove through Family First Firm’s and Senior Resource Alliance’s emergency food drive at Northland Church in Longwood.

“We are old, disabled,” Rolon said.

The couple is unable to work and is living on a fixed income who rely on SNAP every month.

“For us not being able to get SNAP foods and stuff like that, we’re thinking how are we going to get through the month or who knows how long this will last,” Rolon said.

Volunteers handed out more than 175 bags filled with shelf stable prepackaged meals, canned goods, and other pantry items for seniors and families.

They also distributed dozens of grocery store gift cards.

During November Marcell said he will now have to save every penny to afford food. He appreciated this act of kindness from the community.

“Yes, I won’t have to buy as much and can spend money on other bills,” Marcell said.

Family First Firm and Senior Resource Alliance are asking the community for donations of canned goods, dry goods, boxed groceries, and for volunteers to continue to help others through this difficult time.

