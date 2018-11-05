Election Day 2018: In-depth coverage on Channel 9 Eyewitness News

Channel 9 Eyewitness News will have extensive on-air and online coverage of the 2018 election, with real-time results and live reports from the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 6. This is the general midterm election for Florida and every state in the country.
Channel 9 will deliver results from more than 500 state and local races. There will be multiple crews covering the race for Florida governor, a battle grabbing national headlines.
VOTE 2018: Central Florida Decides
Floridians will choose between one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters and an unabashed liberal when they elect a new governor Tuesday.
CENTRAL FLORIDA DECIDES:
- The Amendments, explained
- What's on my ballot for Election Day 2018?
- What Congressional District am I in?
- See false claims being spread in to influence the elections? Click here
The contrast couldn’t be greater between Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis and Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who would be Florida’s first black governor and the first Democrat elected to the office since 1994. The two are opposites on issues, background, campaign style and message in a politically divisive year.
Central Florida Decides: When to vote, what to bring, what to know
Channel 9 is planning in-depth coverage throughout the day and all night on Tuesday, with 15 teams of reporters and photographers bringing live reports from high-profile campaign gatherings.
On-air election coverage begins at 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and will start again at 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Special election coverage will be live streamed on wftv.com starting at 7 p.m. Viewers can also watch on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV streaming devices. Search “WFTV” in the APP store.
Channel 9 anchors Greg Warmoth and Martha Sugalski will deliver remaining results on Eyewitness News starting at 10 p.m.
Results at your fingertips: Download the WFTV news app
Here's more on how you can stay updated all day long:
- Eyewitness News This Morning starts early Tuesday at 4:30 a.m. Local coverage continues at 7 a.m. on WRDQ TV 27 and will be streaming on WFTV.com, the WFTV News app, and on your Apple TV, Roku, or Amazon Fire (just search "WFTV" in your app store).
- Get minute-by-minute updates and headlines on WFTV.com and the WFTV News app.
- Watch for local on-air updates on WFTV Channel 9 all day, leading up to a special Eyewitness News at 3 p.m. You can also stream our coverage on WFTV.com and your WFTV apps.
- When polls close at 7 p.m., we'll track the results and break down what they mean for you with nonstop coverage on WRDQ TV 27, WFTV.com, the WFTV News app, and on your Smart TV devices. We'll also provide local news updates several times an hour on WFTV Channel 9 during ABC News' special live coverage.
- Track the big races as the votes come in with our Live Results tracker on WFTV.com.
- Be the first to know about the big winners: Download the free WFTV News app and turn on notifications.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
