Electric Daisy Carnival to drive stiff competition for hotel rooms this fall

Electric Daisy Carnival, the electronic dance music festival that takes over Orlando’s Tinker Field each year, is expected to drive stiffer competition than usual for hotel rooms this fall as it has attracted the world’s best-known DJs for back-to-back performances — and will coincide with a Justin Timberlake concert.

The three-day event, scheduled to run Nov. 8-10, should attract about 100,000 attendees per day, if numbers from recent years hold steady.

Area hotels see a major influx each year during the festival, which launched in 2011, and some expect heavy competition for rooms in 2024. That’s because Justin Timberlake performs at Kia Center Nov. 9. Digital Music News reported the artist’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour has sold so well that nine additional shows were added to the tour.

