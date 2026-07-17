Elev8 Fun collects donations for families hit by Venezuela earthquakes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Elev8 Fun Indoor Adventure Park is collecting supplies for families affected by the June 24 earthquakes in Venezuela.

The company’s Elev8ing Help & Hope campaign will accept donations at its locations during July and August.

Requested items include:

Bottled water

New or gently used clothing

Shoes

Nonperishable food

Other essential relief supplies

Elev8 Fun said employees will collect, organize and prepare the donations for shipment. The company said the supplies will be delivered directly to affected families rather than distributed through the Venezuelan government.

Powerful back-to-back earthquakes struck northern Venezuela on June 24, causing widespread destruction and leaving thousands of people dead, injured or displaced. International relief organizations have continued delivering food, water, shelter materials and medical supplies to affected communities.

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