Ellis Road widening project begins in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Work has started on the Ellis Road widening project, Brevard County’s top transportation priority, with efforts to clear vegetation and debris along the right-of-way in Melbourne.

Officials say the project, which has been in development for over two decades, aims to widen Ellis Road from west of John Rodes Boulevard to west of Wickham Road.

This work is essential for preparing the area for utility construction and relocation activities planned for spring 2026.

The $56.6 million project is funded by a combination of sources, including $10 million from the Florida Department of Transportation, Brevard County Public Works Capital Improvement Project funds, municipal contributions, and a $15 million state Infrastructure Bank loan facilitated by FDOT District 5.

Once the clearing and grubbing work is completed, anticipated by early fall, there will be a nine-month window for utility relocation before the actual road widening construction begins in late 2026.

Ellis Road serves as a vital connection between the Interstate 95 Interchange, economic centers, and the Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

It is a crucial gateway for the 20,000 employees working in the surrounding area, and the current state of the road poses safety risks and cannot accommodate the volume of travelers.

