0 NTSB issues update on plane crash that killed Embry-Riddle student, FAA examiner

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A federal aviation investigation into an early April plane crash that killed an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student and his flight instructor found that another university plane had a crack on a bolt attachment within its wing.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in an investigative update that it had inspected the bolt hole of the second plane between April 18 and 19. Officials said the second plane was used exclusively to train students.

NTSB officials also inspected nine other similar planes looking for cracks on the same bolt hole, but did not find any.



The airplane crash in Daytona Beach killed student Zachary Capra, a 2011 Mountain Range High School graduate and U.S. Navy veteran, and a Federal Aviation Administration examiner, identified as John S. Azma, officials said.

2/2 Zach would have graduated from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University next month in which he attended on a GI bill from his time served in the Navy. pic.twitter.com/pRS4HKwt5G — Mountain Range HS (@MountainRangeHS) April 5, 2018

The plane owned by Embry-Riddle crashed April 4 on Tomoka Farms Road near the Daytona Flea and Farmers Market in Volusia County.

Read: Statement from Embry-Riddle president

Officials said the plane was accomplishing a touch-and-go landing at the time of the crash.

“There are thousands of this airplane out there. Today, we are looking at this airplane and this airplane alone and their maintenance practices,” said an NTSB official in April.

The NTSB said the wreckage from the Piper PA-28 will be taken to a controlled environment in Jacksonville, where it will be examined further.

Photos: 2 die in plane crash in Volusia County

No distress call was made from the people aboard the Piper PA-28 plane, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

"The wing flew off, and all of a sudden, we thought it was going to hit us, and then all of a sudden, it just fell, and the airplane went straight down," said an eyewitness who chose to remain anonymous.

>>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<

Chitwood said it appears the plane broke apart in midair because the tail of the plane was found 100-200 feet from the wreckage.

"It could have been a lot worse. Fortunately for us, the plane crashed in a field. All you see behind us is cows, but a quarter of a mile to the north, and you are in the flea market and the campground," Chitwood said.

It's not clear where the plane was headed, but Chitwood said a preliminary investigation revealed it was on a training flight from Daytona Beach International Airport.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University officials are providing counseling to students and staff, and have grounded the planes for the time being.

#Update: Embry Riddle University says they are aware of plane crash. University is cooperating fully with investigation. Authorities in process of notifying families now.#WFTV pic.twitter.com/ekaJ8kJe52 — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) April 4, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.