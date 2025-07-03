‘Downtown Makeover:’ Kissimmee approves new downtown hotels, convention center, and condo complex

, Fla. — Two new projects are set to change the face of downtown Kissimmee.

On Tuesday, the city council approved preliminary plans for two new downtown hotels, a condo complex, and a new convention center.

Commissioners selected Azure Hotel International Inc.’s proposal to tear down and build a new convention center from scratch.

The proposal would create a bigger convention center, bringing the usable meeting space from about 16,000 square feet at the current civic center to about 25,000 square feet once the new facility is built.

Azure would be tasked with operating and managing the convention center for the next 30 years and building an 8-floor hotel adjacent to the convention center on Dakin Avenue.

The hotel would have at least 200 rooms, commercial space, a rooftop bar and pool, and a restaurant.

Azure developers said the $150 million project would generate more than $3 million in annual taxes, create up to 750 temporary jobs, and create between 125 and 175 permanent jobs.

“By replacing the aging Civic Center with a state-of-the-art hotel and convention center, we aim to position Kissimmee as a leading destination in Central Florida, enhancing its appeal for residents and tourists alike while setting the stage for future developments and prosperity,” said representatives with Azure Hotel International Inc.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, commissioners also approved a Toho Square Site Proposal, including building a 20-unit condo complex on Pleasant Street and E. Monument Avenue, designed for first-time home buyers.

The hallmark of the Skyview Companies project is Toho Hotel, a boutique hotel with 120 rooms, a rooftop bar, and a rooftop wedding venue.

The project would also create a public promenade and a public park downtown.

Skyview Companies said the project would generate at least $500,000 in annual property tax revenue and attract 30,000 patrons and shoppers to historic downtown Kissimmee businesses.

Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa said the projects were big steps towards realizing downtown’s potential.

“Everything aligns with our new vision for Kissimmee, specifically to the downtown area bringing in new businesses, bringing in hotels, we just have to get ready for all the wonderful things that are happening in our city,” said Espinosa.

City employees will now negotiate final terms and agreements for the projects.

Both developers said they want to break ground by early next year.

