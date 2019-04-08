Employee at Melbourne assisted living facility charged with sexually battering patient, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - An employee at a Melbourne assisted living facility is accused of sexually battering an elderly patient last year, according to a news release.
Guettie Belizaire, 39, is facing a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation of an elderly person, jail records show.
According to police, the incident occurred early in one morning in December at the Brookshire Assisted Living Facility on Bulldog Boulevard.
Managerial staff at the facility told police Belizaire was found naked in the bedroom of a patient, who said she sexually battered him, police said.
Belizaire denied she was in the room with the victim, police said. The victim was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center where a sexual assault kit was completed.
DNA evidence from the sexual assault kit was returned to Melbourne police from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement crime lab in late March, police said.
Police said the results confirmed the victim’s claim of sexual battery.
A detective secured a warrant for Belizaire’s arrest.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Thomas Cahalan at 321-608-6453
