0 End of the line: Historic train in and out of Mount Dora is shutting down

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - For decades, the old-fashioned passenger trains in and out of Mount Dora have been a staple along the Central Florida Railroad.

But the piece of Central Florida history is about to be history.

CFR told Channel 9 that maintaining the section of track to carry passengers on the 100-year-old tracks is “no longer practical on the business end.”

Instead, CFR will shift its focus to storage and hauling freight.

“I know a lot of people who are going to be sad,” said Cathy Bollendorf, who said she and her husband often make the 45-minute drive from Clermont to Mount Dora to unwind on the vintage trains.

“It’s a really nice, relaxing ride. Really enjoyable,” Bollendorf said. “You’re losing some of the past. It’s really unfortunate.”

The classic train in and out of Mount Dora is famous for its vintage-themed train rides.

Not everyone said they are sad to see the train go.

“Our 18-month-old screams when it goes by because she’s afraid of it and it’s really, really loud,” said Rebecca Bloom, who lives near the tracks.

Royal Palm Railway would offer themed rides and novelty shuttles into Mount Dora.

The final day for Mount Dora’s passenger service is April 22. Excursion trains between Tavares and Eustis will still run because the tracks are newer, CFR said.

