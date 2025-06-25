Road project in Daytona Beach causing concerns for drivers, businesses

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — People in Daytona Beach told Eyewitness News a road improvement project on State Road A1A is causing problems for drivers, pedestrians and businesses. The Florida Department of Transportation is making some changes because of their concerns.

If you cruise down parts of A1A in Daytona Beach the path is no longer straight, instead, you now have to maneuver through multiple curves in the road.

“It’s going to make people speed more because they think they’re on a racetrack,” said Christos Mavronas, owner of Steve’s Famous Diner.

A FDOT spokesperson said the changes are meant to reduce speed and keep drivers alert. The same goes for the medians which are supposed to keep people from being hit by oncoming traffic while making turns.

But Mavronas’ restaurant is now being blocked by a new median.

“I have lost 50% of my business because of this travesty out here,” said Mavronas.

With fewer turning options, people are using neighborhoods as a cut through.

“Several times a day I’ll be sitting and notice,” said Melina.

She added the pattern shift and curbs have made biking and walking a safety hazard.

“I have almost run into the curb at the end of this road here. It sticks out in the middle of the road, and there’s really no room for bikes here,” said a resident named Melina.

FDOT said there was never a dedicated bike lane on A1A, just a wide shoulder. After hearing the community’s concerns, some of the curves will be reconfigured.

The project is expected to wrap up next spring.

©2025 Cox Media Group