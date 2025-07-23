WATCH: Entangled dolphin rescued from crab trap in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A team of rescuers helped free a dolphin after it was entangled in crab trap lines in Brevard County.

Boaters noticed a bottle-nosed dolphin’s tail caught in the ropes near A. Max Brewer Causeway on Sunday.

The rescue team worked diligently to control and untangle the dolphin from the ropes.

The team monitored the dolphin and her calf to ensure they were swimming normally after the rescue.

In addition to freeing the dolphin, the team removed the crab traps and ropes from the water to prevent further harm to marine life.

