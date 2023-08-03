Eustis police working to identify shooting suspect

EUSTIS, Fla. — Officers with the Eustis Police Department are asking for help tracking down a man involved in a shooting.

According to police, the victim pulled into their parking lot just before 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to report the shooting.

The victim told officers they were driving northbound on Grove Street approximately 30 minutes earlier and encountered a group of people crossing the roadway at E. Dicie Avenue.

See a map of the area below:

According to police, the victim honked their horn at the group and a man within the group responded by pulling out a gun.

The victim told police as they drove away, the armed man fired one gunshot at the vehicle, striking the trunk.

The entire incident was captured on the victim’s front and rear dash-cameras.

Police shared images of the armed man in an attempt to identify him. In the video, he’s wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone who recognizes him or has any other information on the incident is asked to contact Eustis Police Sgt. Barnett by calling (352) 357-4121 or by email at PBarnett@Eustis.org.

They’re also asking for information that may help them identify or locate any of the other people seen with the shooting suspect.

