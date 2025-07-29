‘Euthanasia’: Marion woman arrested after horse found severely malnourished at her home

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Isabella Rose Medina was taken into custody for aggravated animal cruelty after authorities discovered a severely malnourished horse at her home in Citra, Florida.

On July 23, 2025, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report about an underweight horse at Medina’s residence. The horse, Bully, a 17-year-old Old Bay Thoroughbred Gelding, was seen with visible ribs, tailhead, and hip bones, pointing to severe malnutrition.

Investigator McClure spoke with Medina, who explained she had owned Bully for a year and observed weight loss in the past month. She admitted she had not taken him to a veterinarian, believing that only hay was necessary, but she did not have any.

On July 24, 2025, a search and seizure warrant authorized deputies to seize Bully. The horse was then taken to the Agriculture Investigations farm for veterinary assessment.

After evaluation, Bully was diagnosed with rain rot and received a body condition score of one, indicating emaciation and muscle loss. Because of the seriousness of his condition, the veterinarian advised euthanasia to avoid further suffering.

The investigation found that Medina deliberately denied Bully sufficient food and medical attention, resulting in her arrest.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group