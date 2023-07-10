‘Everybody is concerned’: Pine Hills community impacted by Banquet Hall shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The community is impacted by the celebration that led to a double murder.

Nearly a month later, police have no suspects or motive for the shooting that killed a local pastor and another man at the Unity Banquet Hall on Silver Star Road.

Sandra Fatmi-Hall, President of the Pine Hills Community Council, said her phone keeps ringing as residents want to help.

“People are wanting to know what they can do right-- cause clearly, we all see the video,” she said.

Investigators said they need people to speak up; out of the nearly one hundred people who witnessed the shooting-- very few have spoken up.

Last week, Orange County Sheriff’s Office showed the video below inside the Unity Banquet Hall as people scrambled to dodge bullets.

OCSO Homicide detectives need your help.



A shooting, shortly after midnight on June 24, outside of the Unity Banquet Hall on North Hiawassee Road, killed two people and injured two others.



If you can identify the car or people in this video, or have any information about the… pic.twitter.com/1HdnSVtrrQ — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 6, 2023

28-year-old Willie Bell Jr and 35-year-old Jonathan Frazier were killed at the venue while helping to clean up.

“People are disturbed by it -- everybody’s concerned,” Hall said.

The callers told Hall the shooting was reckless, as it was at a party with hundreds of people-- seeing multiple guns waving around in people’s hands was shocking.

“We have a problem across this nation-- It’s not just in Pine Hills,” she said.

This shooting inspired some who weren’t at the venue to see what they could do.

“I think people are just concerned about that and scared to go out now- they don’t know where to go,” she said. “It was a birthday party -- they’re very concerned. "

Hall said they are finding ways to unite as a community and not let violence be a staple.

The Pine Hills Community Council will have a community meeting for everyone wanting to get involved in the upcoming weeks.

They said the focus would be an action plan to search for solutions.

