Ex-Orange County deputy accused of killing estranged wife denied bond

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County judge ordered Friday that a former Orange County deputy accused of murder will remain behind bars.

Anthony Shea appeared in court on Thursday to request a bond to get out of jail while awaiting trial.

Shea is facing charges related to the death of his estranged wife, Ellie Shea.

Initially, her death was thought to be a suicide, but officials said a recording on her phone shifted the investigation to a homicide case.

Investigators said they discovered a recording on Ellie Shea’s phone that captured Anthony Shea telling his child, “She’s sleeping,” shortly after a text was sent from Ellie’s phone to him.

Investigators allege that Anthony Shea sent the text himself to create a false alibi.

According to a report, Anthony Shea reportedly waited 40 minutes before calling 911, further raising suspicions about the circumstances of Ellie’s death.

