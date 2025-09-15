Execution set for Florida man convicted of killing two women in 1996

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a death warrant for Samuel Smithers, who is scheduled to be executed on Oct. 14.

Smithers, now 72, was convicted of murdering two women and disposing of their bodies in a pond in Hillsborough County in 1996.

His execution would mark the 14th in Florida this year, adding to what has already been a record-setting year for executions in the state.

His case has been part of the state’s ongoing efforts to carry out capital punishment for those convicted of heinous crimes.

