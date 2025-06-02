Exorcism attempt blamed in Florida 6-year-old’s murder, sheriff says

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Deputies in South Florida are investigating the disturbing death of a 6-year-old boy.

The boy’s mother, Rhonda Palynice, is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Investigators in St. Lucie County said Palynice claimed she was told by God to exorcise demons out of her son’s body.

Deputies went to the family’s home after the school reported him absent for more than two weeks.

That’s when they found his body.

“When the child had stopped moving and basically passed away at that point, she felt the child had been released of those demons and was waiting for him to basically come back,” said St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro.

The sheriff said he believes that child has been dead since May 18, which is the last day the mother said she spoke to her son.

