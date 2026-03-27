U.S. 98 lane closures scheduled for roadway improvement project

Chipley, Fla. — Drivers traveling through Pensacola next week should expect temporary lane closures at the intersection of U.S. Route 98 and State Road 295 as part of an ongoing roadway improvement project.

Beginning Monday, the outside eastbound right-turn lane on U.S. 98 used to access Navy Boulevard will be temporarily closed each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for up to five days, according to transportation officials.

Crews will be removing guardrail and completing concrete curb and gutter work during the daytime closure.

Officials said one right-turn lane on U.S. 98 will remain open during construction, along with all three left-turn lanes that also provide access to Navy Boulevard.

Drivers should also expect overnight lane closures during the broader construction project. Officials said lane closures may continue Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The work is part of an $8.2 million resurfacing project along Navy Boulevard from State Road 292 to State Road 727.

The resurfacing project is expected to continue through late 2027.

Transportation officials said all work remains weather dependent and could be delayed if conditions change.

Drivers are being urged to slow down in work zones and watch for crews and equipment entering and leaving the roadway.

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