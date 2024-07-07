Experience ‘Wavelength’ - A fusion of music and light at the Dr. Phillips Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — Creative City Project is set to present “Wavelength,” an immersive experience blending live music with light-based visual art at Steinmetz Hall in the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

This one-night-only event takes place Aug. 17 and features two performances at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“Wavelength” combines elements of concert and multimedia art, utilizing over 200 light pillars, lasers, projectors, and custom fixtures. The event features 20 a cappella singers, 12 orchestral musicians, and a modern six-member rock band.

Chris Keogh, the music director, leads the choir in performing original compositions and unique arrangements of classical, pop, and jazz songs. Composers Julian Bond and Greg Perkins head the orchestral ensemble and live band, with brass and percussion ensembles from Central Florida Community Arts contributing throughout the performance.

“This incredible creative team is collaborating to bring audiences something truly special,” said Creative City Project Artistic Director Cole NeSmith. “The 20 singers will surround the audience as they are placed around the entire Grand Tier of the space, and musicians will appear in locations throughout Steinmetz Hall. Laser light and projection will fill the space, and 200 light pillars, each 10 feet tall, will hang throughout the venue. The visual beauty of light is as important as the world-class music that will be part of this show.”

Creative City Project Executive Director Melyssa Marshall expressed excitement for the upcoming season, stating, “We are proud to kick off our incredible 2024-2025 season with ‘Wavelength,’ which we promise will transport our audience into an artistically designed visual landscape for an exciting, multi-sensory experience. Following ‘Wavelength,’ we are thrilled to bring back all of our most popular, highly anticipated annual holiday events, plus the IMMERSE festival.”

