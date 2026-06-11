Expert warns of heat-related illnesses as summer heat builds in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — With summer heat building across Florida and major outdoor events ahead, a first aid expert is reminding people to watch for signs of heat-related illness.

Owena Cleary, director of CPR First Aid Training, said heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heatstroke are different conditions and should not be treated the same.

Heat cramps are usually the mildest form of heat illness. Symptoms include painful muscle spasms, often in the legs or abdomen, caused by fluid and electrolyte loss from sweating. People experiencing heat cramps are typically alert and have a normal body temperature.

Cleary said anyone experiencing heat cramps should get into the shade, rest and drink fluids with electrolytes.

Heat exhaustion happens when the body has more trouble regulating temperature. Symptoms can include heavy sweating, clammy skin, nausea, headache, dizziness, confusion or feeling faint.

If someone appears to have heat exhaustion, Cleary recommends moving them to a cool place, having them lie down with their legs slightly elevated and giving them water if they are conscious. Emergency help should be called if symptoms do not improve.

Heatstroke is the most serious heat-related illness and should be treated as a medical emergency.

Cleary said heatstroke can cause body temperature to rise above 104 degrees and can lead to organ failure or death without prompt treatment.

Signs may include hot, red skin, confusion, slurred speech, nausea, seizures or a lack of sweating.

If heatstroke is suspected, call 911 immediately. While waiting for help, experts recommend cooling the person with ice packs to the neck, armpits and groin, misting them with cool water, fanning them or immersing them in cool water if possible.

Cleary said people spending long periods outside should drink fluids and replace electrolytes, especially during prolonged activity or heavy sweating.

Other heat-safety tips include wearing loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, using sunscreen, limiting alcohol, avoiding the hottest part of the day and checking on children, older adults and pets.

The warning comes as the 2026 FIFA World Cup prepares to bring large crowds to host cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including Miami.

Fans attending outdoor events are encouraged to check the heat index, bring more water than they think they need, locate first aid stations and watch for signs of heat exhaustion in people nearby.

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