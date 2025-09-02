Experts highlight the importance of testing for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

ORLANDO, Fla. — September marks Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, which experts at the Cleveland Clinic say serves as a reminder for men to prioritize their health.

Doctors emphasize the importance of early detection, recommending a simple blood test known as a PSA to catch prostate cancer in its initial stages.

“The size does not always matter in terms of assessing something being benign or malignant. It is usually the tissue diagnosis and other clinical elements that suggest one way or another,” said Dr. Gabriel Gavrilescu of the Cleveland Clinic.

While a high PSA level can indicate potential issues, it is not always a definitive sign of prostate cancer. Factors such as infection or even activities like biking can influence PSA levels.

If PSA results are concerning, doctors may order additional tests to determine the cause. However, they stress that screening does not necessarily lead to surgery, as the primary goal is early detection and improved outcomes.

