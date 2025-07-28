Extreme heat watch issued for Metro Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A rare Extreme Heat Watch is in effect for metro Orlando and north on Tuesday, following an Extreme Heat Warning for interior Flagler County.

Residents should prepare for record heat with heat indices expected to climb over 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

Officials have issued a strong warning against leaving small children unattended in vehicles, as the temperatures inside can quickly rise. Additionally, officials said pet owners are advised to ensure their animals have access to shaded or cooler areas to prevent heat-related illnesses.

