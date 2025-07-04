Eye on the Tropics: Friday evening report

ORLANDO, Fla. — We continue to monitor potential tropical development off the east coast of Florida – and it is becoming likely a system will form.

An area of low pressure developed Friday morning east of Jacksonville. It has organized further and could become a tropical depression tonight or on Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center is now giving this area a 70% chance of development, and it is becoming likely a tropical depression will form.

The complex will slowly move northward on Saturday, eventually pushing into the Carolinas on Sunday.

The system could organize further and become a tropical storm before moving over land. Elevated rain and storm chances for Central Florida will continue on Saturday as moisture remains across the state.

Some elevated Atlantic seas will be possible on Saturday, far from the coast. By Sunday, drier air will begin to dive into the area behind the potential tropical system.

The drier air now is expected to linger across the region for the early part of next week.

