Eye on the Tropics: Watching potential development near Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As we start the work week, WFTV Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry and his team are continuing to monitor any an all tropical activity.

As of Monday, the main focus is on a weakening front that will dip southward in the coming days, approaching North Florida by the end of this week.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said this front is what will give our local rain and storm chances a boost throughout the week.

Related: Tropical development is possible near Florida ahead of 4th of July

During this timeframe, there is a small chance — 20% as of Monday — for a tropical low to develop along this boundary.

Tracking the Tropics - WFTV This will be an area WFTV's team of meteorologists will be monitoring closely in the coming days. (WFTV staff)

Crimi said some of the main models, including GFS and EURO, do not show much in terms of development for this potential system.

Again, Severe Weather Center 9 will be closely monitoring this activity over the next few days.

Tracking the Tropics - WFTV This will be an area WFTV's team of meteorologists will be monitoring closely in the coming days. (WFTV staff)

Regardless of further system development, Central Florida’s rain and storm chances are expected to remain high through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group