FAA: 3 dead after small plane crashes into mobile home park in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Three people are dead after a small plane crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater.

Investigators said the pilot of a single-engine plane radioed “mayday” to the Clearwater-Saint Pete airport around 7 p.m. Thursday to report an engine failure.

It disappeared from the radar about three miles north of the runway after crashing into a mobile home park.

Watch: Deputies: 3 killed after woman crashes stolen Marion County patrol car during high-speed chase

Officials said at least four mobile homes caught fire.

Three of them were able to be evacuated as firefighters put out the flames.

Read: ‘Potentially hazardous’ asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth on Friday

Investigators said the pilot and two people on the ground died.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group