FAA permit hints at latest on Disney’s proposed hotel property

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Walt Disney World appears to be moving forward with plans for a new hotel at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort property.

A Federal Aviation Administration obstruction evaluation case — which helps determine the impact structures could have on navigable airspace — describes the use of a mobile crane for the construction of a hotel.

Read: Orlando’s Camping World, Inter&Co stadiums selected to host 2025 FIFA Club World Cup games

The location of the permit coincides with what Disney has previously shared related to its proposed 900-room Reflections: A Disney Lakeside Lodge project. The Reflections resort previously was described to be nature-themed and have Disney Vacation Club villas for the theme park company’s timeshare customers.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group