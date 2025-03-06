Fairbanks Crossing to reshape Winter Park corridor with shops, restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new shopping plaza is taking shape in the heart of a transforming section of Winter Park.

Fairbanks Crossing is an incoming high street retail project at the northeast corner of Denning Drive and Fairbanks Avenue from Winter Park-based developer CrossMarc Services.

The roughly 2-acre property may include 11 storefronts of 1,200 square feet each (with the flexibility to combine spaces), four 2,500-square-foot restaurants and 3,000 square feet of patio seating, according to an online marketing flier for the property.

