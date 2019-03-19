  • False 911 call triggers large police response to Orlando neighborhood

    By: Sarah Wilson , Karen Parks

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An 82-year-old man was handcuffed and questioned after someone placed a hoax 911 call and reported a shooting had happened inside the elderly man’s home, Orlando police said.

    Someone called 911 and said they’d shot their family in the home, police said.

    Officers and SWAT team members swarmed the home for two hours Monday afternoon, only to find out the phone call was a false alarm.

    Police said they are still working to track down who made the false phone call. The family who lives in the targeted home said they have an idea who that person might be and are working with investigators.

    Homeowner Carlos Matos said he got a call from detectives asking him if he’d killed his family.

    "I told them that I don't know what they were talking about," he said.

    The only one at the home at the time was his 82-year-old father.

    It’s unclear what charges could be filed related to the case.

