False 911 call triggers large police response to Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - An 82-year-old man was handcuffed and questioned after someone placed a hoax 911 call and reported a shooting had happened inside the elderly man’s home, Orlando police said.
Someone called 911 and said they’d shot their family in the home, police said.
Related Headlines
-
Hundreds gather for ‘healing circle' in Orlando to honor victims of New…
-
Jacksonville man charged 34 years after Orlando Navy recruit's murder given bond
-
Orlando woman hit, killed by van while crossing road in tourist district…
-
Police: Friend of teen killed while trying to steal phone in Orlando…
-
1 injured in shooting at Rosemont Community Center, police say
Officers and SWAT team members swarmed the home for two hours Monday afternoon, only to find out the phone call was a false alarm.
TRENDING NOW:
- Sanford woman who reported husband for child abuse facing charges of receiving child porn
- Mother of 2 killed in deadly chain-reaction crash in St. Cloud, police say
- Woman sexually assaulted during carjacking outside Orlando apartment, police say
- Video: Drunken driver gets 2-day jail term for killing motorcyclist
Police said they are still working to track down who made the false phone call. The family who lives in the targeted home said they have an idea who that person might be and are working with investigators.
Homeowner Carlos Matos said he got a call from detectives asking him if he’d killed his family.
"I told them that I don't know what they were talking about," he said.
The only one at the home at the time was his 82-year-old father.
It’s unclear what charges could be filed related to the case.
Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}