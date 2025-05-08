Familiar retailer will move into this closing Joann store’s space

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Clothing retailer Burlington will assume the lease for the retail space for a closing Joann’s store in Lady Lake, a Lake County town close to The Villages.

Burlington will assume the lease on June 1, according to court filings in Joann Inc.’s bankruptcy.

Joann is closing each of its nine Central Florida locations, along with hundreds of others nationally.

