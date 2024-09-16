Family escapes house fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire badly damaged a home near Orlando early Monday.

Around 3:30 a.m., firefighters rushed to the house along Fernhill Drive in Orange County’s Pine Hills neighborhood.

Channel 9 watched as smoke poured from the home.

Officials said the people living there got out safely and no one was hurt.

At this point, it is unclear what started the fire.

