Family escapes house fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire badly damaged a home near Orlando early Monday.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Around 3:30 a.m., firefighters rushed to the house along Fernhill Drive in Orange County’s Pine Hills neighborhood.
Channel 9 watched as smoke poured from the home.
Officials said the people living there got out safely and no one was hurt.
READ: 1 hurt in shooting at Orlando apartment complex, police say
At this point, it is unclear what started the fire.
Eyewitness News has reached out to Orange County Fire Rescue for more details and will provide an update on WFTV.com once we learn more.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group