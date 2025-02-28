Local

Family of man shot while riding ATV in Orange County neighborhood hires attorney Ben Crump

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The family of a man shot while riding an ATV in Orange County has hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Investigators said that on Feb 20, 32-year-old Ja’Keem Williams was shot and killed by Ralph Hensel while riding his ATV through a Winter Garden neighborhood.

Surveillance video showed that Hensel, 57, walked from the leasing office area, waited for Williams, and shot him as he rode by.

According to the police report, witnesses stated that they saw the suspect walking toward the ATV with a gun, heard shouting followed by two gunshots, and then heard the suspect as he walked back toward the office saying, “I killed him.”

Hensel was booked in the Orange County Jail and charged with first-degree murder.

