Family of Orange County woman killed in domestic violence shooting warns other victims to seek help

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County family is mourning the loss of a beloved mother and grandmother who deputies said was the victim of domestic violence.

According to Orange County deputies, Takeshia Renee Eads was shot and killed in West Orange County on Tuesday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office arrested Ead’s husband 41-year-old Lamar Bryant on first degree murder charges for her death.

On Wednesday, Eads’ family told Channel 9 she leaves behind 4 children and 5 grandchildren, plus a church community where she was very active.

“It was God first, her kids, and her family. She would give the shirt off her back to anybody,” said Eads’ eldest daughter, Cordeja Paige.

As the family grieves, Paige is sharing a warning to victims of domestic violence, asking them to leave when they can.

“It’s not going to get better. So, it doesn’t matter how much you love the person or how much you feel like the person is going to change, it’s not going to happen. And if you do have kids, think about your kids first,” said Paige.

Paige is hoping her mother’s story can help other victims of domestic violence.

According to national statistics, 1 in 3 women and 1 and 4 men experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

Organizations like Harbor House of Central Florida exist to help victims make a safety plan.

CEO of Harbor House of Central Florida, Michelle Sperzel said every year her organization helps about 5,000 Orange County residents who are experiencing abuse.

According to Sperzel, people who contact Harbor House are 99 percent more likely to survive their domestic violence relationship.

“If someone is fearful of their life, and they know that something has changed, or they are saying to themselves, if I don’t leave now, he is going to kill me or she is going to kill me. That is exactly why our emergency shelter is there,” said Sperzel.

The organization’s emergency shelter houses about a thousand individuals annually.

You can contact Harbor House 24/7 through their hotline at (407)-886-2856.

Help is also available any time of day via the national domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-safe.

