Family: Slain Cocoa mother received threats due to cooperation in attempted sexual battery case

COCOA, Fla. - The family of a Cocoa mother who police said was shot and killed by a man accused of trying to sexually batter her last year said that suspect threatened her before her disappearance.
Joshua Taylor, 30, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of 31-year-old Tashaun Jackson, whose body was found in a rural area in Osceola County earlier this month.
Related Headlines
Jackson disappeared Feb. 9 and was last seen on surveillance video in a Cocoa McDonald's.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man charged with premeditated murder in death of Cocoa mother of four
- Florida police officer suspended after allowing couple to have sex in patrol car
- Service dog has tail amputated after 'inhumane' bathing by Satellite Beach groomer, officials say
- VIDEO: Firefighter fired after being accused of performing lewd act in front of child
Police said Taylor committed the kidnapping and murder in order to avoid a possible life sentence for the attempted sexual battery case.
"We believe that she was killed because of the prior case,” Cocoa police Chief Mike Cantaloupe said.
Police said Jackson was the victim in that case, and family said she had given a deposition in the days before her disappearance.
"She did verbally convey that she was afraid,” Jackson’s aunt, Sharon Jones-Smith, said. “Not only that she was afraid, but that she had received several threats from him. Several attempts to get her to change her story."
Read: Man shot, killed Cocoa mother after she gave deposition against him, police say
Eyewitness News asked State Attorney Phil Archer’s office about whether those safety concerns were communicated to prosecutors and how it was handled.
A spokesperson said the office is unable to release much information because it is an ongoing criminal case but said the office is "reviewing all of the available evidence linking Tashaun's murder to the existing prosecution."
Police confirmed Wednesday that the search earlier this month of the Cocoa home on Fay Street where Taylor lived was in connection with Jackson’s murder.
Jackson’s family said Taylor and Jackson grew up in the same neighborhood and as minors, Taylor once pulled a gun on Jackson.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}