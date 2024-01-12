Family of slain Kissimmee man speaks after arrest of Cafe Lungo murder

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, for nearly six hours, friends and family of Terrell Williams sat outside the Cafe Lungo Hookah Bar and Lounge to honor his life two weeks after he was gunned down.

“We have a gathering of people that care about him, talk about his life, share memories, stories. Excuse me, and such a wonderful person that he was,” said Kimberly Linden, Williams’ Fiancé.

The family and friends sat in the parking spot he was shot and killed in, blocked off with velvet ropes surrounded by banners, balloons, and pictures of Williams as they all shared stories.

“Right now, as we speak, he’s everywhere. This big, beautiful angle that has actually favored and risen very high in heaven. So, he’s here,” said Mattia Williams, Williams’ mother.

Williams said she is beginning to become at peace knowing her son served a purpose before he died.

The family also held a candlelight vigil to honor Williams towards the end of the day.

Deputies said Terrell Williams was gunned down December 25, around 5 am, outside the hookah by Gabriel Correa.

Correa shot and killed Williams after he stormed out of the venue after he was upset with someone inside the bar.

“He took an innocent man’s life for no reason, and he deserves to get what’s coming from him,” said Linden.

Williams was a father of two and a brother to several siblings. His mother told Eyewitness News she will remember the light he bought her and the community and the Terrell being the life of the party.

“The only thing the murderer did was release his spirit into heaven because we all have to leave here. Everything is an illusion. My son made it. My earthly son Terrelle made it. We all got to make it. Always remember, don’t point a finger because there’s three-pointed back to you,” said Williams.

Correa was arrested in Polk County and is currently in Osceola County Jail, facing multiple charges, including murder with a firearm.

