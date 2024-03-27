A farewell message’: Apopka diner closes after 20 years

APOPKA, Fla. — After 20 years, the homestyle restaurant Argos Family Diner will be closing its doors.

Argos Diner is a family-owned and operated breakfast and lunch restaurant that has served the community for two decades.

The family diner, which is located on East Semoran Boulevard, announced Saturday that it will permanently close its doors on April 14.

Read: ‘Thank you for all the support’: Casselberry vegan restaurant closes its doors

“It’s with humble gratitude and a heavy heart that we are announcing the closing of Argos Family Diner,” the restaurant said. “This has been a difficult and emotional decision, and sad to have to say goodbye after 20 great years.”

On social media, the diner said they loved serving the community and “this has been the most grueling decision that’s now out of our control.”

The diner is set to close in about two weeks, but they are encouraging people to visit its other location, Christo’s Cafe in Edgewater.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group